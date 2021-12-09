Local Roundup: Jones' shutout, Testa's hat trick lead Auburn hockey

Auburn ice hockey is back above .500 thanks to a perfect performance from its goaltender.

Mason Jones recorded 22 saves as the Maroons took down Fayetteville-Manlius 5-0 on Thursday.

Jones also had a shutout last Friday at Ithaca.

Christian Testa was Auburn’s leading scorer, finishing with a hat trick. Matt Donovan and Jack Pineau (assist) had the Maroons’ other two tallies.

Jack Chapman, Trey Masters, Luke Mizro and Finley Hogan all picked up assists.

Donovan’s score was his first career goal, while assists from Mizro and Hogan were their first career points.

Auburn is home against Route 20 rival Skaneateles on Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moravia 56, Marathon 55: The Blue Devils won on a game-clinching free throw by Jordan Smith, who ended the game with eight points.

Kate Baylor posted a double-double, scoring 22 points and 11 rebounds while keeping Moravia in contention in the first half.

Chloe Hanson added 11 points.

Southern Cayuga 41, Groton 21: Charlie Bennett scored 12 points and pulled in 14 rebounds for the double-double, as the Chiefs routed the Indians.

Ellie Brozon helped out with nine points and three steals, while Avrey Colton registered eight points and seven boards.

Southern Cayuga (1-1) is home against Marathon on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

DeRuyter 3, Weedsport 0: The Warriors were swept despite a combined difference of seven points across the three sets.

Set scores were 25-22, 27-25 and 25-23.

Makayla Foltz led the Warriors with five aces, four kills and nine digs. Trinity Davis led the defense with 10 digs, along with three aces, three kills and an assist. Bella Guerrette was credited with 13 assists.

BOYS BOWLING

Weedsport 7, Solvay 0: Jacob Blaylock shot a 225 in his third game for the Warriors, to cap off a series of 540. Aidan Kolb rolled a 476.

GIRLS BOWLING

Solvay 7, Weedsport 0: Alanna Golden posted the Warriors’ top single-game score (156) and best three-game series (410). Gracie Stevens added a 360.

FROM WEDNESDAY

ICE HOCKEY

Skaneateles 2, CBA 1: The Lakers’ two goals in the second period were the difference. Garrett Krieger and Luke Renaud both found the back of the net in the middle frame. Krieger also had an assist on Renaud’s goal, while Jack Buff, Carter Corbett and Henry Major were also credited with an assist each.

Chad Lowe made 20 saves in goal.

Skaneateles (5-0) plays Auburn next Wednesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Skaneateles 59, Cortland 53: Colin Gaglione was the Lakers’ leading scorer with 12 points, while Cader Bradley and Jude Pascal both contributed 11 points. Tyson DiRubbo and Colin Sweet each chipped in with eight.

Skaneateles (1-0) faces Marcellus on Dec. 14.

WRESTLING

Cortland 48, Auburn 24: Bradley Boyhan earned a victory via pin at 138 pounds, while Jaden Dawley also recorded a pin at 285 pounds for the Maroons.

