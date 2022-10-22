Local Roundup: Mejia scores twice, Southern Cayuga boys soccer reaches section semis

Southern Cayuga boys soccer received a pair of goals from Wilson Mejia to defeat Gilboa-Conesville 2-0 on Saturday in the Section IV Class D quarterfinals.

Both of Mejia's goals came in the second half. He now has 19 on the season.

Aidan Sheils and Parker Cullen both recorded assists. Brandon Vanacore made seven saves for his 10th shutout of the season.

Southern Cayuga is now 16-1-1. The top-seeded Chiefs will next face No. 4 Morris on Wednesday in Oneonta.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: Sophomore goalkeeper Nick Anthony made seven saves, as the Wolves were eliminated in the Section IV Class C quarterfinals.

"Anthony was supported by brilliant play of seniors Owen Kime, Dustin Walawender and Jerry Fearon," US/PB coach Jim Hodges said. "The entire team played their best game of the season and gave the ninth-ranked team in the state all they could handle."

The Wolves finish 5-11-0.

FROM FRIDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Trumansburg 1, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: The Wolves were ousted from the postseason by No. 1 T-Burg.

The difference came midway through the first half when T-Burg scored the game's only goal.

US/PB attempted six corner kicks, but was unable to find the equalizer.

"Us/PB allowed 10 goals in the first two meetings this year, but did a great job in the midfield and backline at shutting down the high-powered offense," Wolves coach Jason Dentel said.

US/PB finishes 6-10.

FOOTBALL

Moravia 40, Oxford 6: The Blue Devils scored 37 points in the first half before calling off the hounds in the win.

Moravia totalled 389 yards of offense, most of it in the passing game.

Luke Landis finished 6-for-7 with 222 yards and four touchdowns.

Noah Corbett led the rushing attack with 34 yards. Hunter Boynton added a rushing score and 26 yards.

Riley Jones caught two passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Johnson (two receptions, 40 yards) also caught two touchdowns. Joe Baylor added a 51-yard reception.

Moravia (7-1) starts sectional play in two weeks.