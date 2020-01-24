Local Roundup: Moravia boys basketball defeats Odessa-Montour

Gavin Stayton scored 25 points as the Moravia boys basketball team defeated Odessa-Montour 79-52 on Friday night. Deegan Sovocool had a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
Ryan Robbins added 16 points and Josh Cespedes scored 13 points.
Candor 61, Union Springs 56: The Wolves entered the fourth quarter trailing by 10 and were able to cut it down to three but couldn't complete the comeback.
Jose Reyes led the Wolves with 16 points, Hunter Martin added 11 points and Ryan Bailey chipped in with 10.
Union Springs (9-5) next plays Tuesday at Moravia.
APW 53, Port Byron 52: Kody Kurtz led the Panthers with 26 points and six rebounds.
Brandon Relfe added 10 points and four steals and Matt Marsden had six points and 12 rebounds.
Port Byron next plays at Hannibal on Wednesday.
Newfield 60, Southern Cayuga 53: Down three, the Chiefs had a chance to tie it in the final minute but the shot didn't go down and Newfield grabbed the rebound and pulled away from the free-throw line.
Jackson Otis led the Chiefs 15 points, while Nate Thurston and Steven Sherman each had 14 points.
Southern Cayuga (6-7) hosts Dryden on Tuesday.
Cato-Meridian 60, Tully 46: The Blue Devils outscored Tully in each quarter and have now won five of their last six games. Trevor Lunkenheimer was Cato-Meridian’s top scorer, finishing with 18 points. Marcus Ramacus tallied 15 points, Robbie Krieger posted 10 points and Isiah Swann chipped in with nine points.
Cato-Meridian (7-6) hosts Weedsport on Wednesday.
East Syracuse Minoa 65, Auburn 33: Brian Love posted nine points for the Maroons (9-5).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Union Springs 52, Candor 40: Kailey Kalet scored 16 points to lead the Wolves.
Payton Gilbert added 13 points, Renee Park had 10 points and Danielle Waldron chipped in with nine points.
Auburn 53, East Syracuse-Minoa 22: Peyton Maneri led the Maroons with 11 points. Doray DiLallo added 10 points and Leah Middleton and Emma Nolan each scored nine points.
Auburn (5-9) next plays at Central Square on Tuesday.
Moravia 38, Odessa-Montour 34: The Blue Devils led for most of the game and held on for the win as Kate Baylor and Allie Kehoe each had nine points.
Maddie Kelly added eight points. Moravia (5-6) plays at Port Byron on Monday.
Newfield 50, Southern Cayuga 18: Charli Bennett led the Chiefs with five points and seven rebounds.
Southern Cayuga (3-9) next plays Tuesday at Dryden.
VOLLEYBALL
Port Byron 3, Canastota 0: The Panthers swept by scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-12. Miranda Aldrich paced Port Byron 13 digs, nine kills, three blocks and an ace.
Rileigh Gray had 13 assists, four digs, two aces and a kill. Cassie Nolte added seven kills, four aces and four digs. Sophie Redmond had five kills, four blocks and two aces. Jordan Cook had four kills, two aces, an assist and a dig. Gabriella Atchinson added eight digs.
ICE HOCKEY
Whitesboro 3, Auburn 0: Maroons goalie Aaron Kowal came up with 30 saves.
Auburn (5-7-3) next plays Wednesday against Skaneateles at Casey Park.
BOYS SWIMMING
Fayetteville-Manlius 84, Auburn 67: Michael Villano and Joshua Whiting each had first-place and second-place finishes for the Maroons.
Villano won the 500 freestyle in a time of 5:37.47 and was second in the 200 freestyle. Whiting was first in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:16.61 and was second in the 200 individual medley.
The Maroons' 400 freestyle relay of Villano, Ethan Hickman, Riley Fitzgerald, and Collin Ringwood touched first in 3:57.66.
Auburn is 1-6 on the season.
BOWLING
Oswego 2979, Auburn boys 2712: James Wilkes rolled a 628 series with a high game of 239.
Auburn girls 2857, Oswego 2229: Kaylee Hodson led the Maroons with a 727 series and a high game of 266.
FROM THURSDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Auburn 47, Chittenango 42 (overtime): Doray DiLallo posted 19 points to lead the Maroons to their fourth win of the year. She also registered eight rebounds, three assists, five steals and a pair of blocks. Peyton Maneri chipped in with eight points and five assists. Natalie Ryan grabbed 11 rebounds and added four points.