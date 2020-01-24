Local Roundup: Moravia boys basketball defeats Odessa-Montour

Gavin Stayton scored 25 points as the Moravia boys basketball team defeated Odessa-Montour 79-52 on Friday night. Deegan Sovocool had a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Ryan Robbins added 16 points and Josh Cespedes scored 13 points.

Candor 61, Union Springs 56: The Wolves entered the fourth quarter trailing by 10 and were able to cut it down to three but couldn't complete the comeback.

Jose Reyes led the Wolves with 16 points, Hunter Martin added 11 points and Ryan Bailey chipped in with 10.

Union Springs (9-5) next plays Tuesday at Moravia.

APW 53, Port Byron 52: Kody Kurtz led the Panthers with 26 points and six rebounds.

Brandon Relfe added 10 points and four steals and Matt Marsden had six points and 12 rebounds.

Port Byron next plays at Hannibal on Wednesday.

Newfield 60, Southern Cayuga 53: Down three, the Chiefs had a chance to tie it in the final minute but the shot didn't go down and Newfield grabbed the rebound and pulled away from the free-throw line.