Local Roundup: Moravia football reaches 8-man title game

Moravia football is going to play for Section IV's 8-man championship, reaching the game in the program's third season at this classification.

The Blue Devils stomped Greene 61-34 on Saturday in Binghamton, while racking up over 500 yards of offense.

Riley Jones was the focal point on offense, as he totaled four touchdowns. Jones ran for three scores and 89 yards on the ground, and caught five passes for 89 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Jones also came up with a pick-six on defense, when he intercepted a Greene pass and brought it back 54 yards.

Quarterback Luke Landis finished 12-of-17 for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball eight times for 35 yards.

Kyler Proper scored two rushing touchdowns with 119 yards on 10 carries, in addition to a 22-yard reception.

Hunter Boynton (six rushes, 41 yards) and Drew Nye (three receptions, 75 yards) also scored touchdowns.

Moravia (8-1) will play Groton 12 p.m. Saturday at Vestal High School.

The Blue Devils' lone loss of the season came against the Indians on Oct. 1. In that game, Moravia led by eight in the fourth quarter before Groton scored consecutive touchdowns, including the last with two minutes remaining, to steal the win.

VOLLEYBALL

Skaneateles 3, Cazenovia 0: In a battle of the Lakers, Skaneateles powered through Caz to capture their fourth straight Section III Class C championship.

Skaneateles won with set scores of 25-4, 25-6 and 25-12.

The Lakers' run of championship teams began in 2018. They successfully defended their title in 2019 and, after a no postseason play in 2020, won it all again in 2021.

Ayla Pas'cal racked up a team-high 18 kills and three blocks. Kate Raddant was next among offensive leaders with 11 kills. Maggie Lootens had five aces, Maddy Bender dished out 38 assists and Alice Bender totaled 15 digs.

Skaneateles (17-2) will now play in the New York state regional championship against Section IV's Lansing. That game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Owego Free Academy.

The Lakers have not suffered a loss to Class C competition yet this year. Their only two defeats came early in the season, in losses to Class B teams Marcellus and Westhill. Their overall winning streak is up to 14 matches.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Bryant & Stratton 74, Cayuga 69: The Spartans couldn't come back from a double-digit halftime deficit in their season-opener on Sunday.

The score was tied at 24 in the second quarter, but the Bobcats reeled off a 17-4 run to take a comfortable lead into halftime.

Cayuga answered with a run of its own in the third quarter that cut the deficit to five, but were unable to creep any closer.

Kevin Llanos led CCC with 16 points, Shaheem Sanders scored 13, Anthony Jubray chipped in 11, and Nic Harris and Justin Lawrence each scored 10.

CCC (0-1) opens Mid-State Athletic Conference play on Thurday when it hosts Finger Lakes.