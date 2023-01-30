Local Roundup: Port Byron beats MPH to snap three-game skid

Port Byron boys basketball outscored Manlius-Pebble Hill by 22 points en route to a 66-45 win on Monday.

Eight different players scored for the victorious Panthers. Dominic Laframboise had the team-high with 26 points, while Dalton Clark had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Matt Laird contributed five points and 10 assists.

The win snaps Port Byron’s three-game losing streak. The Panthers (9-7) are home against Weedsport on Wednesday.

BOWLING

Auburn 5, Cortland 2 (boys); Cortland 7, Auburn 0 (girls): Dominic Capone had the match’s high series with a 724 (255, 236, 233), followed by Jack Sliwka’s 680 and Eric Barski’s 633.

Marissa Capone recorded a 516 (185, 191, 140) in the girls match.

HOCKEY

Cortland-Homer 6, Auburn 2: Jack Pineau had both goals for the Maroons, while Evan Moore earned one assist.

Mason Jones totaled 38 saves.

The teams play again on Tuesday at JM McDonald Sports Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

Manlius-Pebble Hill 3, Weedsport 0: Olivia Quinn had five aces and four kills, Isabel Guerrette posted 13 assists and four aces, and Jamie Cady added six digs for the Warriors.

FROM THE WEEKEND

INDOOR TRACK

Section IV Classic: Moravia was among teams that competed at Cornell’s Barton Hall. Ashley Heredia placed sixth in the high jump (4-6) and seventh in the long jump (15-6). Bernice Balk broke the school record with a toss of 27-10.5 in the weight throw, which was good for 13th.