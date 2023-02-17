In a meeting between the No. 8 and No. 9 seed in Section III's Class C girls basketball playoffs, lower-seeded Port Byron pulled off a 63-53 win at Sandy Creek on Friday night.

Abby McKay led all scorers with 24 points, while Lexi Elliott was next in line with 18.

Sadie White's eight, Maria Burns' seven and Mackenzie McDowell's five also contributed to the win.

"It was a wild and a little messy of a game, but those are the ones you learn best from," Panthers coach CJ Cudla said in an email. "We haven't played in almost two weeks and came out a little rusty. We had a few younger girls step up and fill roles they never have before, and then some seniors who needed to fill unfamiliar roles, but they did a great job keeping focus and put us in a great position to hold the lead and leave north country with a win."

With the victory, Port Byron (12-9) advances to the section semifinals where they'll face the winner of Saturday's game between No. 1 Weedsport and No. 16 LaFayette.

If LaFayette wins, the Panthers will host the game.

Waterville 42, Jordan-Elbridge 40: In another Class C second-round game, the third-seeded Eagles were defeated by the 14th-seeded Indians.

J-E was held to 13 points in the first half and fell into a 10-point hole. Despite a 16-7 fourth quarter in favor of the Eagles, Waterville escaped with the victory.

Ava Hildebrant recorded 20 points for J-E, while Abbie Ahern added 12.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section III Class C second round

Jordan-Elbridge 63, LaFayette 52: Nolan Brunelle scored 27 points, which included five 3s, as the No. 8 Eagles advance to the section quarterfinals.

Jack Barrigar and Preston Murray added 13 points apiece.

J-E (15-6) will play the winner of No. 1 Dolgeville and No. 16 Pulaski next Wednesday, Feb. 22.