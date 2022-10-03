Local Roundup: Skaneateles girls tennis earns sweep in section quarterfinals

The Skaneateles girls tennis team is moving on in the Section III tournament after sweeping Westmoreland 5-0 on Monday.

Kenna Ellis (first singles), Lily Miller (second singles) and Sofia Capozza (third singles) all swept their respective matches.

Eva DeJesus and Isabelle Soderberg (6-2, 6-0) claimed first doubles, while Kate Kissel and Emma Whipple (6-1, 6-4) took second doubles.

The Lakers will host either V-V-S or Canastota on Tuesday in the semifinals.

GIRLS SOCCER

Trumansburg 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 3: T-burg scored the winning goal with 20 seconds left to defy the Wolves for the second time this season.

US/PB trailed by two goals until Nikki Namisniak scored with 15 seconds left in the first half. Sarah Colgan's goal tied the score at 2-2, and Maddie Kalet scored the Wolves' third in a row to take the lead.

US/PB's hopes for a win were dashed, however, as T-burg scored two late goals including one in the final minute.

"Finishing games is something we are working on and could not close this one out giving up two goals in the final five minutes," coach Jason Dentel said via email. "It was an improvement from the last meeting but still not where we want to be."

The Wolves are home against Whitney Point on Wednesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Otselic Valley 4, Moravia 3: Abram Wasileski recorded two goals, including one on a penalty kick, and also made eight saves. Kaiden Sharpsteen had the Blue Devils' other goal and Kyler Adams picked up two assists. Connor Fox contributed four saves.

GOLF

East Syracuse Minoa 214, Auburn 229: Carter Mizro shot a 39 at The Links at Erie Village against ESM's Blue team. Evan Moore was next with a 44.

Auburn finished in third place in the league with an 11-4 record. The Maroons next compete at sectionals at Green lake State Park on Tuesday.

Skaneateles 210, Cazenovia 210: The Lakers won thanks to a sixth-man tiebreaker, as their last player beat Cazenovia's with a 46 vs. a 61.

Jack Marquardt and Drew Mancini each carded 38s, Will Murphy posted a 43, Will Cowden had a 45, and Tyson DiRubbo and Henry Major both shot 46s.

Skaneateles is now 14-1.