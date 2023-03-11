Skaneateles hockey is one win away from the program's fifth New York state title.

The Lakers took down Salmon River 3-2 on Saturday in the NYSPHSAA Division II semifinals at the HarborCenter in Buffalo.

Henry Major opened the scoring eight minutes into the first period, but Salmon River answered 20 seconds later to tie the game 1-1.

The Shamrocks briefly took a lead in the second period, but were quickly countered by a tally from Alex Whitlock.

The score remained tied at 2-2 until the final minutes of the third period, when junior Andrew Gaglione scored the go-ahead goal on a power play.

Chad Lowe finished with 28 saves. Major added two assists, while Whitlock had one helper.

"They emptied the tank and worked very hard," Lakers coach Mitch Major said in an interview with the NYSPHSAA. "We're a very blue-collar team compared to the past. We have Chad in net who keps us close, and then we capitalize.

Skaneateles (21-3) will try to wrap up the state title on Sunday morning, when the Lakers face defending Division II champion Pelham.

It will be the teams' second meeting of the season. The Lakers defeated the Pelicans 4-3 in the opening round of Skaneateles' Duke Schneider tourament on Jan. 6.

Skaneateles and Pelham have combined for three of the last four Division II state titles. The Lakers won in 2019, while the Pelicans took the crown in 2022 and 2017.

BOWLING

NYSPHSAA championships: Auburn's Eric Barski was a member of Section III's boys composite team that placed eighth out of 12 competing sections.

Barski racked up 1,238 total pins in six games, which ranked 24th out of 66 competitors. His series score was the highest among his Section III teammates.

Barski's best game came in his second round, when he rolled a 230.

To be included on Section III's composite team, a bowler must finish the season with one of the six best averages in the section, while not being a member of the Division I or Division II section title team.

Cayuga County's participation in the state bowling tournament continues on Sunday, when the Union Springs/Port Byron girls team competes in the Division II championships.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga Community College opened its 2023 season with a two-game sweep over the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville on Saturday. The Spartans won the opener 2-0, then completed a comeback for a 6-5 victory in the nightcap.

Freshman pitcher Joey Young allowed two hits and a walk in five innings of the opener, while reliever Brantley Griggs tossed perfect sixth and seventh innings to clinch the shutout.

Cayuga's two runs came via Phil Messina on an error in the first inning, followed by Mike Norton's score on a fielder's choice in the sixth.

Norton followed that up with heroics in the second game. With Cayuga trailing 5-3 in the seventh, Norton smashed a two-out, three-run homer that put the Spartans ahead. After working a full count, Norton took the 10th pitch of the at-bat and put it over the right field fence.

Tyler Korsky added to the offense in the second game, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs.

CCC (2-0) will play another doubleheader in Maryland on Sunday, against the Community College of Baltimore County-Essex.