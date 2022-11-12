Local Roundup: Skaneateles wins, Southern Cayuga falls in boys soccer state semifinals

Skaneateles boys soccer is one win away from reaching a pedestal only a few other programs in New York state history have before.

The Lakers rolled past Section II’s Mechanicville, 5-1, in the NYSPHSAA Class B semifinal Saturday morning at Goshen High School.

Skaneateles will play for the state title, which would be its third straight, Sunday morning against Section IV’s Our Lady of Lourdes.

Daniel Ramsgard and Jack Phillips nabbed two goals apiece for the Lakers, while Casey Kenan rounded out the scoring. Phillips and Kenan also contributed assists, while David Peterscak was credited with two assists.

Skaneateles is the two-time defending Class B state champion, winning both the 2019 and 2021 championship games in overtime (no state tournament was held in 2020).

The Lakers also won the Class B crown in 2010.

Only two programs have won three straight state titles outright. Section II’s Shenendehowa won the Class A title four straight years from 1990 to 1993, while Section XI’s Southold won Class D every year from 1983 to 1985. Section VIII’s Jericho is also listed as a three-time state champion in Class A from 2011 to 2013, but its last team shared the title with Section V’s Pittsford Mendon.

Our Lady of Lourdes, in contrast, has never won a boys soccer title.

The two teams will meet at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Middletown High School’s Faller Field.

Class D semifinal

Chazy 0, Southern Cayuga 0: The Chiefs were eliminated from the state tournament on penalty kicks, making only two of their five attempts while Chazy converted three.

It was the second time in three weeks that Southern Cayuga’s game required PKs. The Chiefs defeated South Kortright in the same scenario in the Section IV championship, needing eight attempts to do so.

The teams played 80 minutes of scoreless regulation, then two 15-minute sudden death overtimes without a winner.

Each team receives five penalty kicks. If the clubs are tied after that, they’ll trade one kick apiece until a winner is decided.

The teams were tied after four kicks apiece, as Ben Kermidas and Parker Cullen each converted their tries. After Southern Cayuga missed its fifth attempt, however, Chazy buried its final attempt to advance to the title game.

While it ends short of a state championship, Southern Cayuga’s season goes down as the program’s finest. The Chiefs finished 18-2-2, were the No. 1 seed in the Class D tournament and won their first section title in nearly 20 years. Then, for the first time in team history, the team captured a regional title when it defeated Fabius-Pompey last weekend in the NYSPHSAA quarterfinals.

CROSS COUNTRY

NYSPHSAA championships: A handful of Cayuga County-area runners competed in the 5K at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School against New York state’s best.

In Class A, Auburn’s boys finished seventh in their classification and ninth among all attending schools. The Maroons were led by Chris Howard in 44th (17:23.3), Keegan Brady in 67th (17:45.3) and Ryan Maher in 74th (17:47.9).

The Maroons also had a pair of freshmen girls participate in the race. Kyleen Brady placed 15th overall (19:19.1) and Ali Pineau ranked 24th (19:45.2). Their times were third and fourth among Section III’s runners.

The pair of girls have qualified for next weekend’s Federation meet at Wappinger Falls, along with the entire boys team.

In the Class D girls race, Moravia sophomore Olivia Genson placed 61st overall. Genson completed the 5K in 23:06.3 and was eighth on Section IV’s composite team.

For Class C girls, Skaneateles freshman Lucy Fleckenstein came in 44th (21:35.8).

FIELD HOCKEY

Whitney Point 9, Port Byron 0: The Panthers, Section III's Class D winner, were defeated in the NYSPHSAA Class C semifinals at Centereach High School on Long Island.

The loss snaps Port Byron's nine-game winning streak. The Panthers finish 16-4.