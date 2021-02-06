Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga boys swimming wins second meet

Southern Cayuga boys swimming picked up its second victory of the season on Friday, defeating Dryden 71-53.

Peter Angotti (25.48 in the 50 free; 56.82 in the 100 free) earned first-place finishes in both of his individual events.

Owen Overhiser (2:09.84 in the 200 freestyle) and JD Rejman (2:31.22 in the 200 IM) were also winners.

Aidan Brown, Samuel Perez, Angotti and Louis Hasenjager teamed to win the 200 medley relay (2:04.87). Brown, Overhiser, Hasenjager and Rejman took first in the 400 freestyle relay (4:22.29).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0