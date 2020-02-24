Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga swimmers place second at sectionals

Southern Cayuga boys swimming placed second in the Section IV Class C championships, which wrapped up on Saturday in Watkins Glen.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The Chiefs completed the meet with 341 points, trailing only Windsor’s 414.

Southern Cayuga came in first in a pair of relays. Peter Angotti, Aidan Brown, JD Rejman and Joseph Angotti won the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.55). Peter Angotti, Owen Overhiser, Rejman and Joseph Angotti also came in first in the 400 freestyle relay (3:32.57).

The Chiefs also had some individual winners. Joseph Angotti took first in the 100 butterfly (53.61) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.70), Peter Angotti won the 200 IM (2:16.58) and the 100 backstroke (58.76), Rejman finished second in the 200 freestyle (1:59.23) and 100 freestyle (52.84), and Overhiser placed third in the 200 freestyle (2:00.40) and 500 freestyle (5:35.66).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0