Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga swimmers place second at sectionals

Southern Cayuga boys swimming placed second in the Section IV Class C championships, which wrapped up on Saturday in Watkins Glen.
The Chiefs completed the meet with 341 points, trailing only Windsor’s 414.
Southern Cayuga came in first in a pair of relays. Peter Angotti, Aidan Brown, JD Rejman and Joseph Angotti won the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.55). Peter Angotti, Owen Overhiser, Rejman and Joseph Angotti also came in first in the 400 freestyle relay (3:32.57).
The Chiefs also had some individual winners. Joseph Angotti took first in the 100 butterfly (53.61) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.70), Peter Angotti won the 200 IM (2:16.58) and the 100 backstroke (58.76), Rejman finished second in the 200 freestyle (1:59.23) and 100 freestyle (52.84), and Overhiser placed third in the 200 freestyle (2:00.40) and 500 freestyle (5:35.66).