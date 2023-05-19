Two round-trippers in extra innings provided the juice for Auburn softball, in a 7-3 win over Fayetteville-Manlius on Thursday.

Home runs from Cayleigh Currier and Grace Hoey in the eighth inning propelled the Maroons.

Auburn fell behind 3-0 in the first inning, but later tied the game in the fifth.

Then, in extra innings, Currier blasted a two-run shot to put the Maroons in front for the first time all game. Hoey followed with her second homer of the game for a four-run eighth.

Pitcher Madison Lowe held F-M scoreless in the final half-inning to win it.

Hoey finished with three RBIs. Emma Merkley (run), Kaitlyn Catalone (run, walk), Lowe (run) and Rylee Catalfano (two RBIs) all posted two-hit games.

Lowe was credited with nine strikeouts in the win. She was charged with two runs against.

Auburn finishes the regular season 10-7. The Maroons learn their opening sectional assignment on Sunday.

Port Byron 13, Weedsport 1: The Panthers racked up 19 hits, and allowed only two, in the win over their rivals.

Jordan Cook posted a four-hit showing with three runs and an RBI. Sadie White had three hits, including a double, with three runs and an RBI. Colleen Jump added three hits, two RBIs and a run. Mackenzie McDowell and Jenna Jump had two RBIs apiece.

Nikki Namisniak was the winning pitcher in the circle, with 10 strikeouts and one run (unearned) against.

Mallory Brown had a triple and run for Weedsport, with Anna Kershner recording the RBI.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 20, Tully/Fabius-Pompey 8: Grayson Brunelle totaled 11 points, with four goals, for the Lakers. Ethan Hunt buried five goals. Jack Torrey and Landen Brunelle (five assists) each recorded three.