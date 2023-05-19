Weedsport baseball pulled away in the latter innings, to beat Jordan-Elbridge 11-5 on Friday.

Trailing by two after four innings, the Warriors tied the score in the fifth and went ahead in the sixth.

In the seventh, Weedsport struck for five runs to put the game out of reach for the Eagles.

Patrick Whitman went 2-for-5 with two runs, an RBI, and the Warriors’ lone extra-base hit (a double). Mike LoMascolo (run, two RBIs) and Brayden Mitchell (run, RBI, walk) also had two-hit games.

Pitcher Andrew Seward threw seven innings and struck out 12. Only one of the five runs against was earned. He limited J-E to four hits.

Emerson Derby went 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and a walk for the Eagles.

Weedsport finishes the regular season 14-4, entering sectionals on a five-game winning streak. Jordan-Elbridge ends its season at 3-13.

FROM THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

Auburn 7, Fayetteville-Manlius 3: Home runs from Cayleigh Currier and Grace Hoey in the eighth inning propelled the Maroons.

Auburn fell behind 3-0 in the first inning, but later tied the game in the fifth.

Then, in extra innings, Currier blasted a two-run shot to put the Maroons in front for the first time all game. Hoey followed with her second homer of the game for a four-run eighth.

Pitcher Madison Lowe held F-M scoreless in the final half-inning to win it.

Hoey finished with three RBIs. Emma Merkley (run), Kaitlyn Catalone (run, walk), Lowe (run) and Rylee Catalfano (two RBIs) all posted two-hit games.

Lowe was credited with nine strikeouts in the win. She was charged with two runs against.

Auburn finishes the regular season 10-7. The Maroons learn their opening sectional assignment on Sunday.

Port Byron 13, Weedsport 1: The Panthers racked up 19 hits, and allowed only two, in the win over their rivals.

Jordan Cook posted a four-hit showing with three runs and an RBI. Sadie White had three hits, including a double, with three runs and an RBI. Colleen Jump added three hits, two RBIs and a run. Mackenzie McDowell and Jenna Jump had two RBIs apiece.

Nikki Namisniak was the winning pitcher in the circle, with 10 strikeouts and one run (unearned) against.

Mallory Brown had a triple and run for Weedsport, with Anna Kershner recording the RBI.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 20, Tully/Fabius-Pompey 8: Grayson Brunelle totaled 11 points, with four goals, for the Lakers. Ethan Hunt buried five goals. Jack Torrey and Landen Brunelle (five assists) each recorded three.