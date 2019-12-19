Sarah Carroll scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Weedsport girls basketball team knocked off previously undefeated and state ranked Onondaga 83-61 on Thursday night.
Coming into the game the Tigers were ranked seventh in the state and the Warriors 19th.
Emma Stark contributed 17 points, Suzie Nemec added 14 points, Juli Miles had 12 points and Mariah Quigley chipped in with nine.
Weedsport (6-1) next plays Southern Cayuga in the first round of the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament on Thursday at Cayuga Community College.
Auburn 47, East Syracuse-Minoa 33: Natalie Calandra-Ryan had 10 points and eight rebounds to lead the Maroons past the Spartans.
Peyton Maneri and Emma Nolan each had eight points and three rebounds. Leah Middleton scored seven points.
Auburn (2-3) next plays Oneida at the Chittenango Tournament on Dec. 28.
Moravia 45, Groton 35: Maddie Kelly led the Blue Devils with 17 points.
Kate Baylor had a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Moravia (2-3) next plays Dec. 30 at Cortland.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Syracuse-Minoa 69, Auburn 44: Shaheed Beal's 15 points led the Maroons.
Auburn next plays at Ithaca on Dec. 28.
WRESTLING
Cazenovia 51, Port Byron 28: Jack Smith won by major decision at 138 pounds for the Panthers.
Other winners for Port Byron included Dylan Nolan by forfeit at 99 pounds, Gabe Newton by pin/fall at 145 pounds, Ike Svitasky by pin at 160 pounds and Mitch Tanner at 220 pounds by fall.
Port Byron next wrestles at the Red Creek Duals on Dec. 28.
VOLLEYBALL
Cortland 3, Weedsport 1: The Warriors lost by scores of 25-6, 25-16, 20-25 and 25-12.
Taylor Hunter led Weedsport with 10 assists, an ace, a kill and three digs. Anna Provoost had eight aces, five kills, a dig and two blocks. Tori Loosen had three aces, an assist and three digs. Jenna Squires added three digs and two aces. Makayla Foltz had two kills and four digs and Kari Wheeler had seven digs.
FROM WEDNESDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Southern Cayuga 34, Harpursville 27: Kaley Driscoll notched nine points and Sophia Bennett posted 13 rebounds.
Southern Cayuga (1-3) plays at Union Springs Friday.