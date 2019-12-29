Auburn High School alum Tim Locastro has enjoyed a strong following from his hometown fans throughout his journey up the ranks of professional baseball, but 2019 saw that spotlight and excitement grow exponentially.
Locastro officially started the calendar year as a member of the New York Yankees organization, but he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in January. After spending much of the spring in the minor leagues, Locastro got his chance to play for the parent team, an assignment he kept for most of the regular season.
In the process, he put up some impressive highlights. Locastro set the Diamondbacks' record for getting hit by pitches in a season with 22. He was a perfect 17 for 17 in stolen base attempts, adding onto the five-for-five attempts he recorded in the previous season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Locastro has a chance to break Hall of Famers Tim Raines' record of 27 consecutive stolen bases to start a career.
The biggest single highlight in Locastro's season took place at Yankee Stadium on July 31 when he hit his first career MLB home run in front of a few dozens fans and family members who made the trip from Auburn.