Logano overcomes missed pit call to win at Las Vegas

Austin Dillon was fourth for Richard Childress Racing and followed by Jimmie Johnson, Bubba Wallace, Logano teammate Keselowski and Kevin Harvick.

Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon rounded out the top 10.

Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in 17th as the brand and Joe Gibbs Racing struggled the entire 400 miles.

Ross Chastain drove the No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing as the replacement driver for Ryan Newman, who suffered a head injury in a crash on the final lap of Monday night's Daytona 500. It ended a streak of 649 consecutive starts dating to 2002 for Newman, who has no timetable for a return but his team said Sunday that he intends to get back in his car.

Chastain finished 29th, in part because of a late spin, but ran inside the top-10 earlier in the race. Roush Fenway has not indicated who will drive the car next week.

Chastain was bitterly disappointed as he headed to his Xfinity Series car for the resumption of Saturday's race, which was rained out after 50 laps and rescheduled for after the main event.