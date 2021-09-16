Lois Mickey Belosi

I continue my support for the mission of Extension, and education, by serving on the Cornell Cooperative Extension Council, Cayuga County, as treasurer. I served as a 4 H project leader and judged county and state events in both Missouri and Washington State. I continue to judge 4 H events in Cayuga County when needed.

I am an environmental activist. All people deserve clean water, air and food. I moved, with my husband, to Owasco for retirement. We chose Owasco because of the many cultural, historical, natural and recreational opportunities, including the beautiful Owasco Lake. I appreciate all the things that Owasco and the region have to offer. We explored the Finger Lakes while our son was an undergraduate student at the University of Rochester and then when he completed his master’s degree at Syracuse University. On our many trips to visit we stayed at cabins on Owasco and Seneca Lakes.

I joined “We Are Seneca Lake” environmental defenders who stopped efforts to use salt mines for gas storage. I want to keep this area as beautiful as it was when I first visited. I am a current member of OWLA. I support aggressive measures to keep our lake safe and beautiful.