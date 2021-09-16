Lois Mickey Belosi

Municipality: Town of Owasco
Office sought: Town Council
Political party (or parties): Democratic Party
Age: 73
Family information: Married to James Brady, 46 years. One adult son and daughter-in-law.
Professional and previous political experience: Retired nutrition educator. Worked for the State of Missouri, Elementary and Secondary Education and University of Missouri Extension, Food and Nutrition Specialist. I am a member of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee and the Democratic Women of Cayuga County.
Education: B.S University of Missouri
Message to voters: I am running for Owasco Town Council because I think we deserve quality town leadership, with reliability and integrity. Owasco needs transparent leadership, leaders who represent us all. I have the experience to be that kind of leader.
I am an educator who believes in lifelong learning. My career was spent as a nutrition educator for University of Missouri Extension, then the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education where I monitored operation of USDA Child Nutrition Programs. Once I left the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education I continued to work with school food service programs for the University of Missouri, Missouri Department of Health and Human Services, and food service management companies to help them achieve compliance with the Healthier US School Challenge, a program recognizing excellence in nutrition and physical fitness.
I continue my support for the mission of Extension, and education, by serving on the Cornell Cooperative Extension Council, Cayuga County, as treasurer. I served as a 4 H project leader and judged county and state events in both Missouri and Washington State. I continue to judge 4 H events in Cayuga County when needed.
I am an environmental activist. All people deserve clean water, air and food. I moved, with my husband, to Owasco for retirement. We chose Owasco because of the many cultural, historical, natural and recreational opportunities, including the beautiful Owasco Lake. I appreciate all the things that Owasco and the region have to offer. We explored the Finger Lakes while our son was an undergraduate student at the University of Rochester and then when he completed his master’s degree at Syracuse University. On our many trips to visit we stayed at cabins on Owasco and Seneca Lakes.
I joined “We Are Seneca Lake” environmental defenders who stopped efforts to use salt mines for gas storage. I want to keep this area as beautiful as it was when I first visited. I am a current member of OWLA. I support aggressive measures to keep our lake safe and beautiful.
I have a passion for human rights and equality. I believe all people deserve dignity. I served on the Missouri State National Organization for Women (NOW) Board as membership chair and liaison for PROMO, an LGBTQIA advocacy group, and NARAL, a woman’s reproductive health organization. I am a member of the Auburn Cayuga branch of the NAACP.
I am a long time NOW member and continue to be active, currently serving as the president of the Central New York Chapter. I am a state board delegate. Central New York NOW is a partner with Women March in Seneca Falls and Back From The Brink, an international campaign to end nuclear armament.
I am a longtime advocate for The Alzheimer Association and served on the Missouri advisory committee, fundraised, organized Memory Walks and led a support group. I also served on the now disbanded Missouri End of Life Coalition.
I have contributed to keep this community strong and livable by participating in local organizations, bringing my experience and skills to Owasco. In addition to the groups already named, my husband and I are members of the Owasco Yacht Club and the Finger Lakes Ski Club.
