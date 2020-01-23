Long lines at Pro Bowl to get Jackson's autograph, picture

"It was awesome," Drew Brees said. "These are their heroes, these are the guys they look up to. You want to see your kids draw inspiration from things like this, moments like this. You never know when something might happen that will be a light-bulb moment for them.

"Try to put them in these positions to gain great experience and maybe have one of those moments. Maybe catching a ball from Lamar, you know, laying out for it in the AFC locker room or something was one of those moments."

Jackson was admittedly starstruck while meeting the NFL's all-time leading passer.

"I was stumbling over my words and I didn't even know what to say," Jackson said.

That's kind of how people reacted to watching Jackson play this season and a big reason he's drawing more attention at the Pro Bowl than Brees and Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson. Humphrey has proof. He ended up pulling Jackson out of a scrum to get his mom that pic with the QB.

It might be the easiest tackle anyone has made on Jackson in a long time.

