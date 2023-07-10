Longtime Wells College athletic director Mike Lindberg has retired, the school announced last month.

Lindberg has been Wells’ AD for nine years, and has 40 years of experience working in education and 25 years in athletics.

During his tenure, Lindberg added full-time coaching and administrative positions to the athletic department, and oversaw the addition of baseball, softball and golf to the school’s offerings.

One of his most notable achievements, the school wrote in its press release, was the college’s turf field that was installed several years ago, providing a home for the baseball and softball teams.

“To all the coaches, staff, and student-athletes with whom I have had the greatest honor to serve: You inspired me every day and were my compass” Lindberg said in a press release. “Thank you for all the great memories and for allowing me to be part of your lives.”

Starting in July, Tara Ruckh takes over the role of athletic director at Wells. She has previously served as association athletic director, and holds a master’s degree in physical education.