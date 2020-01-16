Loretta Lees

Loretta Lees is 47 years old, lives in Auburn and is an RN consultant for Upstate Services Group. She has qualified for the Masters seven times and this is her first trip to the final eight. Loretta has a career high game of 298, high series of 789 and high average of 205. Her tournament average is 188.11 for nine games. Her next opponent is Bridgett Mattes

