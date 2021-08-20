Loss of Lawson crushing but not fatal blow for Jets - yet

"For those who truly know me, know that this is like a flesh wound to me," Lawson wrote on Instagram late Thursday. "Gods with me, I control what I can control so I'm always back better. Loved ones, friends and fans please keep your chins up so I can raise mines higher."

Lawson was going to be the catalyst up front, becoming the pass rusher for which teams would need to game plan. That would leave the others to do what they best — collapse the pocket, stuff the run, provide pressure and get into the backfield, and help the secondary in the process.

Well, now what?

That's the question Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas will try to answer over the next three weeks as they prepare for their season opener at Carolina on Sept. 12.

One thing Jets fans can take solace in is that Saleh has been through this type of adversity before — just last season, in fact.

His defense in San Francisco lost several key performers to injuries — including Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Dee Ford, Ezekiel Ansah and Richard Sherman — and the 49ers were still among the NFL's best, ranking No. 5 in total yards allowed, No. 4 against the pass and No. 7 against the run.

It won't be easy for Saleh to pull off something like that in New York with Lawson out.