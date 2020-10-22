 Skip to main content
Lottery

EDITOR'S NOTE: The NY Lottery has announced new later draw times for evening Numbers and Win 4 starting Monday, Nov. 2 and a new earlier draw time for NY Lotto starting Wednesday, Nov. 4. The evening Number and Win 4 draws will still appear in The Citizen, only a day later. NY Lotto draws will appear the following day.

Midday

Numbers

7-5-2

Win 4

7-1-7-2

Evening

Numbers

4-8-8

Win 4

3-7-4-8

Pick 10

1-13-19-20-29-31-32-34-36-39-42-51-58-61-65-72-73-76-78-80

Cash4Life

14-15-26-29-52 CB: 1

Wednesday's Take Five

5-9-16-27-29

SEMIWEEKLY

Mega Millions: Oct. 20

46-54-57-58-66 MB: 10

NY Lotto: Oct. 21

15-22-24-30-50-59 BN: 38

Powerball: Oct. 21

1-3-13-44-56 PB: 26

