EDITOR'S NOTE: The NY Lottery has announced new later draw times for evening Numbers and Win 4 starting Monday, Nov. 2 and a new earlier draw time for NY Lotto starting Wednesday, Nov. 4. The evening Number and Win 4 draws will still appear in The Citizen, only a day later. NY Lotto draws will appear the following day.
Midday
Numbers
7-5-2
Win 4
7-1-7-2
Evening
Numbers
4-8-8
Win 4
3-7-4-8
Pick 10
1-13-19-20-29-31-32-34-36-39-42-51-58-61-65-72-73-76-78-80
Cash4Life
14-15-26-29-52 CB: 1
Wednesday's Take Five
5-9-16-27-29
SEMIWEEKLY
Mega Millions: Oct. 20
46-54-57-58-66 MB: 10
NY Lotto: Oct. 21
15-22-24-30-50-59 BN: 38
Powerball: Oct. 21
1-3-13-44-56 PB: 26
