Lotulelei eagerly rejoins Bills after year off from football

For someone regarded by his Buffalo Bills teammates as a man of few words, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei sure had plenty to unpack following his year away from football.

Saying he had no regrets in deciding 11 months ago to opt out of last season because of COVID-19 concerns, Lotulelei made clear he had difficulty turning on the TV and watching the Bills make their run to the AFC Championship game. As for retirement, the 31-year-old from Tonga said the year off made him miss football more, and joked his wife was particularly adamant in wanting him out of the house.

"She was getting sick of me. That's when I found that maybe my wife isn't ready for me to call it yet," Lotulelei said with a grin after the Bills opened the first of three mandatory minicamp sessions Tuesday. "But I knew when I was watching the team that I wasn't done. I'm happy to be back. Practice felt great today, to be out with the guys again."

Lotulelei's face beamed throughout a 15-minute Zoom call during which he cracked numerous jokes, which was a notable switch from the reserved player whom quarterback Josh Allen noted barely says two words during an entire season.