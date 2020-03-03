Louisville headlines women's ACC tourney

“We know that we're playing for something much bigger and we can't take any game lightly right here,” senior Jazmine Jones said.

The strongest challenge likely comes from the Wolfpack (25-4, 14-4), the No. 2 seed that has spent the past 13 weeks ranked inside the top 10 of the AP Top 25. N.C. State lost the only regular-season meeting with the Cardinals on Feb. 13 at home to start a 1-3 stretch, but the Wolfpack beat Syracuse and Virginia to close on better footing.

Led by all-ACC performer Elissa Cunane, N.C. State is pursuing its first ACC Tournament title since 1991.

“It’s great momentum going into the postseason,” Wolfpack junior Kayla Jones said. “We needed these two wins and we’re looking forward to what the future brings.”

Here are things to know about this week’s ACC Tournament:

LOW-SEEDED IRISH

Notre Dame has dominated the ACC since arriving before the 2013-14 season, so it’s odd to see the Fighting Irish playing on the first day a No. 10 seed against 15th-seed Pittsburgh.