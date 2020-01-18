Louisville takes lead over Duke in ACC title chase

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman David Johnson had a season-high 19 points and No. 11 Louisville hung on down the stretch to beat No. 3 Duke 79-73 on Saturday night in a key matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s regular-season title chase.

Malik Williams added two free throws with 16 seconds left and followed immediately with a transition dunk off a turnover, a sequence that all but sealed a grind-it-out win for the Cardinals in the Blue Devils’ famously hostile home arena.

By the end, the Cardinals (15-3, 6-1 ACC) had claimed the only regular-season meeting between the teams and put themselves in a tie with No. 9 Florida State atop the league standings. More impressively, the Cardinals won despite league-leading scorer Jordan Nwora finishing with just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Louisville shot 48% for the game, leading by as many as 15 in the first half and 10 at halftime.

Freshman Cassius Stanley had season highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (15-3, 5-2), who shot just 37% for the game and made only 6 of 25 3-pointers. The struggles included freshman big man Vernon Carey Jr. finishing with just 12 points after sitting a long stretch of the second half with four fouls.