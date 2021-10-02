Lowe hits 3 HRs, Rays roll 12-2 to prevent Yankees WC clinch

Zunino, Randy Arozarena and Wander Franco had three hits apiece for the small-budget Rays, who outhit New York 19-4 and are undoubtedly determined to make things difficult on their big-spending rivals all weekend.

Arozarena reached base five times, and Luis Patino (5-3) worked two hitless innings for the win.

Montgomery's shortest outing this season marked an untimely end to a strong stretch.

The left-hander had permitted no more than one run in three straight starts and nine of his past 11, going 3-1 with a 2.26 ERA during that span. He was 1-0 with a 1.65 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 16 1/3 innings in his past three outings and had allowed three earned runs or fewer in 15 of his last 16 starts since June 20.

"Nobody's perfect. They're going to happen," he said. "Just got to be better next time."

Lowe has gone deep in his past three games, and his career-high seven RBIs gave him 99 this season. He increased his career-best total to a team-leading 39 homers with his first three-homer game in the majors.

"I'd love to get to 40 and 100," Lowe said.

"It was cool. The first one was probably my favorite one of the day," he added. "The other two were just kind of icing on the cake."