LSU plan, Akron cuts, highlight divergent pandemic effects

This is the plan even though LSU will only offer summer classes online and does not have plans to reopen its campus to the general student population at least until the fall semester.

Woodward also suggested that with LSU's carefully considered and "strict" social distancing and sanitizing protocols, student-athletes could be safer training and eating under direct supervision of coaches, trainers and nutritionists than on their own at home.

By quarantining at LSU, Woodward contends, athletes would be exposed to fewer members of the public, while the school would be "making sure their food is done together, making sure that the weight rooms are clean and immaculate."

Colorado State football coach Steve Addazio called LSU's effort "tremendous."

"The ability to get in and use the facilities, once the individual states have cleared that and opening protocols ... I'm all for it," Addazio said during a conference call Thursday. "I have nothing against local gyms. I think they're great. In the same breath, I'd like our kids to be in our gym. I know what the protocols are for cleanliness, and how many people can be in one place at one time ... and I'd feel much greater about that. I'm excited for that. I think that's the right thing to do."