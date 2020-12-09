LSU self-imposes bowl ban for current season amid NCAA probe

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is self-imposing a one-year ban on postseason play for this season as part an effort to cooperate with an NCAA probe into rules violations.

"LSU leadership made this decision after careful deliberation and review of the NCAA rules violations that have been discovered in the university's cooperative investigation with the NCAA" and Independent Accountability Resolution Process, the athletic department said in a statement. "This decision reflects LSU's commitment to compliance with NCAA regulations and maintenance of institutional control."

Much of the NCAA's investigation of LSU's football program pre-dates the promotion Ed Orgeron to head coach during the 2016 season and hiring of current athletic director Scott Woodward in 2019.

"I respect the university's decision to proactively address NCAA issues from the past," Orgeron said. "I share the disappointment of our student-athletes who will not be able to compete this season in a bowl game. I am especially proud of our players' dedication to the program during these unprecedented times in our country."