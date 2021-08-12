Lucy & Ricky

AGE: 3 Years SEX: Spayed Female & Neutered Male WEIGHT: 11 & 8 Pounds BREED: Chihuahuas CAN I LIVE WITH... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
AGE: 3 Years SEX: Spayed Female & Neutered Male WEIGHT: 11 & 8 Pounds BREED: Chihuahuas CAN I LIVE WITH... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
COVID-19 outbreaks over the past month have been linked to five daycare centers, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.
FLEMING — Vince Shaw has always remembered a letter sent to his family's home on Garrow Street sometime in the late 1940s.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A loaded weapon was found on an Auburn man who was stopped as part of a search warrant Tuesday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.
An elderly woman died after testing positive for COVID-19, the first virus-related death in Cayuga County since early March.
The general manager of the Days Inn in Auburn has been accused of refusing a room to a Filipino customer in July, and using racist language re…
One factor contributing to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County is a usual suspect: social gatherings.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has served at every level of government. In two weeks, she will take on her biggest responsibility yet.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
After an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past few days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has once again designated Cayuga Coun…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.