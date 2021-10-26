Lydia Patti Ruffini

Municipality: Cayuga County

Office sought County Legislator for District 3 - Mentz, Montezuma, Port Byron, Throop

Political party (or parties): Republican

Age: 56

Family information: We are fortunate that my mother, Lydia Patti, is proudly, actively involved in our family every day. My husband, Bruce, and I have four children: Jessica, Andrew, Nathan, and Stefan, and two grandchildren, Alexander and Samuel.

Professional and previous political experience: I have over thirty years of successful leadership and business owner experience, and community and local government experience, including having served as chairperson for the town planning board. Mentoring Auburn High School students is one of my favorite volunteer opportunities.

Education: Cayuga County Community College Nursing Degree Program; Bachelor's Business Administration; Licensed Private Pilot; HRM Certification at Villanova University, to name a few.

Message to voters: Our Voices, Our Choices and Our Rights have been missing from local government for far too long. Citizens stopped attending our town, village, county, and school board meetings, and because we are not in the rooms, we are not fairly represented. It's time that we take back our county, and get back on financially solid ground. The decreasing population of Cayuga County cannot withstand the financial burdens that are being decided upon in our local government today. A new plan has to be created and implemented with long-term goals for sustainability.

Critical groups have been under-represented and neglected, including senior-citizens, veterans, our youth, our farming community, and our small businesses. First responders, including our volunteers, and our very important law enforcement, need to be respected and rewarded for putting themselves in harm's way each time they go on duty.

There are fundamental changes that need to happen; concerns that our constituents have been talking about. None of the folks that we've been talking to have been asked what THEY want by their elected representatives. It's time to address issues and begin fixing them. What are the priorities? We need to listen to our constituents and do what THEY want, not what is on the personal agendas of career politicians.

The way our local government has been managed is not working. That's the common theme. We can't fix things if we continue to make the same mistakes over and again. The county should not be run by one person; it should be run by all of us.

Our county government is not working, it hasn't been working, and now we need to make it work - for the people, by the people.

With citizenship rights come responsibilities.

Vote November 2nd. Vote Lydia for Legislator, representing Our Voices, Our Choices, and Our Rights.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0