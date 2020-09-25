MAC presidents unanimously approve fall football season

The Mid-American Conference will play football this fall.
The MAC announced Friday that its Council of Presidents, on the recommendation of the Medical Advisory Panel, voted unanimously to resume the fall football season, less than seven weeks after the MAC announced it would postpone football because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Our decisions, in August and again today, have been guided by an overriding concern for the well-being of the student athletes, institutions, and the community at large," MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said in a statement. "Our medical advisory group, presidents, directors of athletics, and others, have worked hard to develop a plan that provides the opportunity for student athletes to compete. We will be diligent in monitoring the dynamic health environment across the conference footprint and the country.”
The University at Buffalo is a member of the 12-team conference. The Bulls are a favorite to win the MAC championship this year, after winning the Bahamas Bowl in December 2019.
In a statement, the UB athletic department said that it will begin safe resumption of its football program and a season, subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health. UB also said there will be a focus on rigorous testing and screening of members of the football program.
“The Council of Presidents has been having fulsome discussions with our Mid-American Conference medical advisors,” Council of Presidents Chair and University at Buffalo president Dr. Satish Tripathi said in a statement, released by the MAC. “Throughout these discussions, we have underscored that the health and safety of our student-athletes, and our entire Mid-American Conference university community, is paramount. As a result, our Conference’s medical advisors have established comprehensive protocols and procedures to safeguard our student-athletes during practice and competition. We appreciate the effort of the many medical professionals who have contributed to this sound plan to initiate the fall football season.”
A six-game conference-only schedule will begin Nov. 4, and the season will conclude on December 18 or 19 with the MAC championship game. A full schedule will be released at a later date. No general public attendance or tailgating will be allowed at games.
The MAC will implement a Covid-19 testing program that requires four antigen tests per week. All positive tests will need confirmation with a PCR test. Any student athlete with a positive test will enter a cardiac screening protocol.
Testing will begin Oct. 5.
The MAC is also establishing regarding game cancellations, monitoring and test-result reporting, as well as other Covid-19 regulations consistent with the NCAA resocialization guidelines. A return to play for football is subject to national, state and local health guidelines.
The MAC’s decision to play football this fall comes after the Big Ten decided Wednesday it will begin its season Oct. 24. It also comes after players and coaches in the MAC campaigned on social media for the conference to field a season.
The MAC originally announced Aug. 8 that it would postpone its fall sports seasons, including football, to the spring because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It began reconsidering its decision last week, in the wake of the Big Ten Conference’s announcement that it will play football this fall.
With the MAC's reported vote to move forward with a football season, all 10 FBS conferences will play football this fall, during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the fact that there is not a consistent return-to-play protocol among the 10 FBS conferences or on a national level.
The Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences voted Thursday to play football, with the start of the season in late October. Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott told reporter Thursday that daily testing of athletes will help create a safer environment for competition, and the conference's medical advisory panel said an improvement in pandemic conditions made it possible to play.
The Mountain West announced Friday that it has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to implement testing protocols, and players, coaches and football personnel will be required to be tested three times a week.
Football is the only sport that will be played in the fall in the MAC. All other fall sports are scheduled to be played in the spring.
