MAC presidents unanimously approve fall football season

The Mid-American Conference will play football this fall.

The MAC announced Friday that its Council of Presidents, on the recommendation of the Medical Advisory Panel, voted unanimously to resume the fall football season, less than seven weeks after the MAC announced it would postpone football because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our decisions, in August and again today, have been guided by an overriding concern for the well-being of the student athletes, institutions, and the community at large," MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said in a statement. "Our medical advisory group, presidents, directors of athletics, and others, have worked hard to develop a plan that provides the opportunity for student athletes to compete. We will be diligent in monitoring the dynamic health environment across the conference footprint and the country.”

The University at Buffalo is a member of the 12-team conference. The Bulls are a favorite to win the MAC championship this year, after winning the Bahamas Bowl in December 2019.

In a statement, the UB athletic department said that it will begin safe resumption of its football program and a season, subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health. UB also said there will be a focus on rigorous testing and screening of members of the football program.