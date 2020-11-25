Macy's parade to march on despite pandemic

NEW YORK — Jawan M. Jackson recently got to do something he's been yearning to do for months — sing and dance again with his Broadway cast.

Jackson is one of the stars of "Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations" and he reunited with castmates for the first time since theaters shuttered to prepare for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

"I was most happy with just seeing all my old friends I haven't seen in months, some who flew in specifically for the show to do this," he said. "It was different, but it was still great to do."

The pandemic, which shut down theaters in March, may have upended most traditions this holiday season, but the annual New York City parade will march on with balloons, dancers, floats, Broadway shows and Santa — albeit heavily edited for safety.

"Traditions like this are comforting and they're uplifting," said Susan Tercero, executive producer of the parade. "New York has always been a tough city. It bounces back. It takes its blows and then it continues on. And I think it's extremely important for us to be that display this holiday season. Regardless of what's happened, New York needs to be that beacon of light in the darkness and this parade, I think, is symbolic of that."