Major leaguers try to ramp up competition

He said he was "blindsided" by the positive test result and has no idea how he contracted COVID-19 after taking all the usual precautions with his family: sheltering at home, social distancing and wearing a mask out in public.

But he said he was fortunate his symptoms weren't even as bad as the flu and he hopes to be ready for the July 24 opener at Texas.

Los Angeles Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval also rejoined his team after contracting the virus last month. The Twins said first baseman Miguel Sanó and backup catcher Willians Astudillo, who tested positive when they arrived at camp, have been eager to return.

"Those guys are itching to get back," Minnesota president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. "They make the phone call every day after they get a new test, and they want to know, 'Is it negative yet? Can I come back?' And that's been a little challenging and frustrating for them."

In Miami, perhaps the pandemic's epicenter, the Marlins hope their players can minimize the risk away from the ballpark by wearing masks and avoiding crowds.