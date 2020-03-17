Major uncertainty: PGA Tour unsure of who'll play or when

The first of 109 local qualifiers for the U.S. Open was to start on April 27 and go through May 12. The U.S Women's Open had 25 sectional qualifiers that were to start on April 22. The first one had been schedule for Kent, Washington, one of the hardest-hit areas for the coronavirus.

Those have been canceled.

The USGA said it would work with its partners to “redesign qualifying going forward as events unfold.” Exactly how that unfolds might be the toughest test in golf.

To attempt a solution is the right course.

It's not really a U.S. Open without qualifying at all levels. The 18-hole local qualifiers, while not as memorable as who ends up winning, are still important. That's what the brand campaign suggests, anyway.

But it goes beyond qualifiers.

Exempt players include the top 10 on the LPGA Tour money list through April 15, and the top 75 in the world ranking. Keep in mind the LPGA has played only four times this year — twice in Florida, twice in Australia — before canceling or postponing six straight events, with perhaps more to follow.