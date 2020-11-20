Make no mistake, Judge is the boss of the improving Giants

"We want our guys to be successful on the field, but it matters to us how we're successful," Judge said earlier this week. "We want to play with the right attitude. We want to play a tough brand of football. We want to run the ball, stop the run, cover kicks. We want to go out there and be able to play in tough elements and be successful.

"We're not going to be a team that makes excuses or comes back and says we had them, but this happened instead. That's not the way we're made up, that's not what we're going to do."

Judge believes the Giants are getting closer to being what he envisions, so he is reinforcing the need for the basics. Unlike most NFL coaches, he is not hesitant to have tackling drills. He stresses proper techniques, preparation, and being upfront with his players.

Some weeks players will have bigger roles. Some weeks they will be asked to do less. Everyone will contribute in some way every week.

Veteran inside linebacker Blake Martinez also knows there is another side to Judge, who was mentored by Nick Saban of Alabama and Bill Belichick of the Patriots. Judge has three Super Bowl rings from his eight years in New England as an assistant coach and special teams coordinator.