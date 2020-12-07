Man charged with harboring fugitive in trooper shooting

The judge described the deputy marshals as "two of our own" because they protect the Manhattan courthouse and its occupants. She said word of the shooting "ran through the courthouse like wildfire and all of us were extremely concerned and extremely upset by the news."

She said everyone was grateful to hear they were recovering well and were likely to be released from a hospital soon. One deputy marshal was struck in the leg and another in the leg and arm.

Grandison let Sterling, 35, stay in his apartment in the Wakefield neighborhood six days after Massachusetts State Trooper John Lennon was shot in the hand on Nov. 20 during a late-night traffic stop in Hyannis on Cape Cod, authorities said. The trooper was hospitalized for several days.

In a release, acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said "Grandison's conduct led to the horrific shooting of two Deputy United States Marshals who were just doing their jobs."

Rothman said a New York City police officer was also injured.

U.S. Marshal Ralph Sozio called the deputy marshals' actions heroic.

According to a criminal complaint, Grandison claimed nobody else was in his apartment when U.S. marshals arrived, along with New York City police officers and Massachusetts state troopers.