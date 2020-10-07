Man pleads not guilty in death of 80-year-old over mask spat

WEST SENECA — A New York bar patron accused of giving a fatal shove to an 80-year-old man during a confrontation about the need to wear a mask has pleaded not guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

Donald Lewinski, 65, entered a plea of not guilty at a court on Tuesday and was released on his own recognizance, his attorney Barry Covert said.

Rocco Sapienza confronted Lewinski at a bar in West Seneca on Sept. 26 because he was not wearing a mask, Erie County prosecutors said Monday. Lewinski then shoved Sapienza, who fell and struck his head on the floor, District Attorney John Flynn said.

Sapienza was knocked unconscious. He died of his injuries Oct. 1, WIVB-TV reported.

Covert, Lewinski's attorney, called Sapienza's death a tragedy, but said in an email to The Associated Press that "we received witness statements that make it very clear that the victim was the aggressor."

Sapienza was disgruntled for multiple reasons, including that Lewinski's son's band was playing a show in the parking lot and had occupied the space Sapienza usually parked in, Covert said.