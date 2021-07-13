Manfred: Banning defensive shifts would be restoring MLB

Some fans have felt short-changed when they paid full price for tickets for separate-admission games as part of seven-inning doubleheaders.

"At the point in time we adopted seven-inning doubleheaders for this year, we didn't know that the country was going to look like it looks right now," Manfred said. "As a matter of fact, we were really scared that it was going to look very, very differently. If I knew it was going to be like this, might we have done different rules? Maybe.

"And again, last year when we used them because there were no fans, they were traditional doubleheaders. Given that the rule's in place, it's hard to change it midstream because of the competitive impacts. And given the demand we have for the tickets that are available, we kind of think splits are making the best out of a bad situation. But believe me, I understand it's not perfect from the fans' perspective and we're worried about that."

Manfred said the crackdown on the use of foreign substances on balls had been a success since umpires started checking all pitchers on June 21.