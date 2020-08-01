Manfred confident MLB can get through playoffs despite virus

"The protocols are a series of little things that people need to do. We've had some problems. In order to be better, it's another series of little things. I think it's peer pressure. I think it's players taking personal responsibility. I think it's the union helping us like Tony Clark helped us yesterday. And I think it's us managing more aggressively," he said.

Still, he does expect more issues.

"I don't think it's realistic to think that we're not going to have any more positive tests," Manfred said. "We're going to be fluid. We think it's manageable and we're going to continue to try to manage it."

Miami, which last played July 26 at Philadelphia, was set to resume its schedule Tuesday at Baltimore. The Phillies are due back Monday at Yankee Stadium.

"Once you have somebody who starts producing the virus, what seemed like harmless protocol code violations become serious issues," Manfred said.

Toronto missed its weekend series against the Phillies. Blue Jays pitcher Matt Shoemaker was against a bubble-environment such as the NBA and MLS are using and understood Manfred's urging of stricter adherence.