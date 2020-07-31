Manfred threatens to pull plug on MLB season if protocols aren't followed

"We're all committed, I believe – and I've talked to a number of players today – to finishing the season," Attanasio said. "Insofar as we can continue to provide some enjoyment for our fans, I think that's something we're all committed to doing. ... If we're not smart and safe, then we'll fail. But we're doing everything we can not to fail.''

Two weekend series — Nationals at Marlins, and Blue Jays at Phillies — were called off earlier. The Marlins were hit with a virus outbreak in Philadelphia that infected at least 20 members of their traveling party, and both Miami and the Phillies are sidelined for at least a week.

The schedules of the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles have also been scrambled a week into a season that had already been delayed and curtailed because of the pandemic, and now may be in jeopardy.

"That's a concern of mine," said Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon, who was out with the virus earlier. "I speak for the entire Rockies team — we want to go out and play. ... Anything that pops up negatively, in terms of this virus situation, could hinder that. So yeah, I'm concerned. I would rather not see any more positive cases."

The six idled teams Friday represented 20% of MLB.