Manning discusses Giants' career with jersey retirement set

"I wanted to take time away," Manning said. "Football takes up a lot of your time during the season, during the offseason, nights. So I wanted to take a year off and just be around family and see if there is anything else I wanted to pursue or wanted to be interested in and just kind of step away."

The COVID-19 pandemic helped Manning maintain some solitude. After 12 months, he realized he still loved the game, but not as a player anymore. He liked prepping for games, watching and analyzing film and talking about football. He admits he doesn't know the name of every player on the field, but he likes rewinding plays and explaining them to the audience.

"I don't know how to read a spreadsheet," Manning said. "I don't know everything going on in the world all over the place. But I know the game of football and I enjoy talking about it."

It led to a gig with his brother, Peyton, on "Monday Night Football," which also allowed him to remain at home, where he could be with his wife and family, and coach his children's sports teams.

One thing that did continue was his appearances on commercials for cars, hot sauces and barbecues. Some are with family members and he really enjoys that.