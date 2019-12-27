EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The man who has been the face of the New York Giants since 2004 is probably going to make his final appearance for them this weekend.
Eli Manning's 16-year career with New York, in which he helped restore the Giants as a title force in the NFL and led them to two Super Bowl victories, likely will come to an end Sunday. The Giants will try to spoil the Philadelphia Eagles' bid to win the NFC East.
If it is the end, Manning will leave with almost every Giants passing record; two NFL championships; two Super Bowl MVPs; a streak of 210 consecutive starts between 2004-17; a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award; and the respect of his teammates.
No doubt the last eight years have been tough. New York has made the playoffs once since winning the championship for the 2011 season, and that's taken a toll on his tenure and his prospects for selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
That's just the stuff on the surface. To his teammates, friends and coaches, Manning will always be the player's player, a classy, giving guy, a family man and a football intellect who wanted nothing more than to help his teammates win games.
Make no mistake, Manning isn't going out the way he would like. First-round pick Daniel Jones will be the starting quarterback Sunday in a game that may decide the division title.
Manning will be standing on the sideline watching, like he has most of the season. He lost his starting role after the second game, although he did write a heart-warming final chapter at home in leading the Giants to a 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago.
Though disappointed, Manning never hesitated to help Jones, the No. 6 overall choice in the draft.
"To have a guy like that to work with every day and to learn football, learn how the NFL works, has been … I've been fortunate to be in that position," Jones said. "He's a fun guy to hang out with, he's a fun guy to come to work with; you learn a lot just hanging around him. I've been lucky to be around him.''
Manning, who earned $23.2 million in the final year of his contact, has not disclosed his future plans. It's obvious he does not want to be a backup. With the right team and a good offensive line, he can still make plays.
"He is really special for a lot of the reasons that won't ever go down on a stat sheet, in my opinion,'' said offensive coordinator Mike Shula, who seemed on the verge of tears talking about Manning. "The kind of guy he is, the way he handles things, watching him how he is with you all, with his teammates, with coaches, handling the situation earlier this year. It's just unbelievable. I'll never forget it.''