Manning, Woodson lead 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

One of the most accomplished players in National Football League history, Peyton Manning can add one last impressive feat to his storied career.
Manning, one of NFL history's premier quarterbacks, was named as part of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during Saturday's NFL Honors television show.
Joining Manning as members of the 2021 class are defensive back Charles Woodson, receiver Drew Pearson, receiver Calvin Johnson, and guard Alan Faneca.
Manning, a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2000s, is the only player in league history to win five Most Valuable Player Awards, claiming four with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the Denver Broncos. Manning quarterbacked the Colts to a Super Bowl victory in 2006, then did the same with the Broncos in 2015 before calling it a career.
"Peyton was someone I always admired as a quarterback, as a leader of the team," said Tom Brady, who someday will have his own bust in the Hall of Fame. "Peyton and I are right around the same age. I always looked up to Peyton, he always was doing things the right way. An amazing player, he took so much on. Like any great quarterback, there is a lot of responsibility you take on, make sure everything is a reflection of how you see the game. When everybody is seeing it through the same eyes, it is a great way to play a football game.
"The coaches ... they had so much trust in Peyton to get things right and he always did."
Joining Manning is Woodson, the 2009 AP Defensive Player of the Year, 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Super Bowl XLV champion. Woodson spent the first eight years of his career with the Oakland Raiders, appearing in one Super Bowl, before being released after the 2005 season.
Woodson then joined the Green Bay Packers as a do-it-all-cornerback. Woodson racked up 38 interceptions and nine touchdowns in seven seasons with the Packers.