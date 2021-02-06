Manning, Woodson lead 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Manning, a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2000s, is the only player in league history to win five Most Valuable Player Awards, claiming four with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the Denver Broncos. Manning quarterbacked the Colts to a Super Bowl victory in 2006, then did the same with the Broncos in 2015 before calling it a career.

"Peyton was someone I always admired as a quarterback, as a leader of the team," said Tom Brady, who someday will have his own bust in the Hall of Fame. "Peyton and I are right around the same age. I always looked up to Peyton, he always was doing things the right way. An amazing player, he took so much on. Like any great quarterback, there is a lot of responsibility you take on, make sure everything is a reflection of how you see the game. When everybody is seeing it through the same eyes, it is a great way to play a football game.