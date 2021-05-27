Manoah dominates to win debut, Blue Jays split DH with Yanks

"I just want to take it all in, and just really enjoy the moment," Manoah said. "Obviously. there's another outing in five days, so I got to get ready for that, but just for today, just want to hug my whole family and I think that's what I'm going to enjoy the most ,is how many people came out to see me, called off (work) sick, made excuses whatever the case may be. They made sure to be here, so I think that's what I'll remember the most."

Manoah, a burly 6-foot-2, 260 pounds, wore jersey No. 6, his Triple-A number, and a favorite of his because LeBron James wore it with the Miami Heat.

Manoah walked LaMahieu on four pitches but then struck out Rougned Odor on three pitches, the last a changeup. Judge swung so hard in missing a 3-1 fastball that he fell, then was way behind in striking out on a 97.3 mph full-count pitch, Manoah's fastest of the game.

"I think those first four pitches were the most nervous, most excitement I had all day, and then after those four, I was kind of like I don't want to suck," Manoah said. "So let's lock it in right here and let's start pitching. Forget about everything else, we got to pitch."