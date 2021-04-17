Margot, Glasnow lift Rays over AL-worst Yankees 6-3

Glasnow walked DJ LeMahieu when play resumed but then struck out Judge and Giancarlo Stanton while getting three straight outs, ending his day after 105 pitches.

"That whole start was a grind," Glasnow said. "Out of 30-whatever starts per year, you're going to have some like that, but this one from start to finish was pretty taxing."

The Yankees got a verbal lashing from Boone after Friday's loss but didn't seem any more inspired early on Saturday. New York warmed up with infield work instead of batting practice a day after committing three errors, and while the defense improved, but the bats remained an issue.

Limited to three hits Friday, New York got only a single each from LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks over the first six innings. The Yankees left seven on base and went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position, dropping to 20 for 90 (.222) this season with men on second or third.

"It really all comes down to, when you get punched, how do you get back up," Judge said. "Do you get back up and throw a punch, or does it take you a while?"