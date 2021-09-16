Mark D. Emerson

My Leadership experience is based on six values; Courage, Honesty, Humility, Integrity, Life-long Learner and

Trust. Each one of these values has helped me succeed throughout my professional career. I believe each of these values will help me meet or exceed the Town of Mentz residents expectations.

To meet those expectations, Town of Mentz Board, Department Heads and town employees need to be held accountable. How does the Town board become accountable? Goal is to build an accountable town board.

Describe the Town of Mentz Leadership culture?

Make Leadership accountability an issue for the Town of Mentz?

Do we as a Town Board set the tone as Accountable Leaders?

Once the Town Board clarifies these questions and additional questions that come up, we as a Town Board can meet or exceed Town of Mentz residents expectations.

I accept the challenges and the responsibilities as your newly elected Town Supervisor.

