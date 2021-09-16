Municipality: Town of Mentz
Office sought: Town Supervisor
Political party (or parties): Republican, independent Mark D. Emerson Party
Age: 58
Family information: Wife-Brenda married 31 years; Daughter-Ashley (Jonathan) Knapp-Marsh; Son-Zachary (Laura) Emerson; Son-Shane Emerson; Son-Nathan Emerson (Kelsey Dusharm); 9 Grandchildren: Nadia, Kendra, Suraya, Isabella, Hunter, Valery, Alivia, Liam and Isaac.
Professional and previous political experience: Town of Mentz Councilman, 6 years; Town of Mentz Deputy Supervisor, 5 years; Retired United States Army Reserve, Master Sergeant/ First Sergeant; Commander, American Legion Post #257, 3 years; Treasurer, Lock 52 Historical Society of Port Byron, 8 years; Chairman, Village of Port Byron, Zoning Board of Appeals, 6 years
Education: Master of Business Administration-Leadership, Excelsior College-Albany, NY; Bachelor of Science-Organizational Management, Keuka College-Keuka Park, NY; Associates of Applied Science-Business, Cayuga Community College, Auburn, NY; Port Byron Central High School, Port Byron, NY
Message to voters: Town of Mentz Residents; As your newly elected Town Supervisor, I will bring my experience in Leadership to meet the expectation Town of Mentz residents deserve.
My Leadership experience is based on six values; Courage, Honesty, Humility, Integrity, Life-long Learner and
Trust. Each one of these values has helped me succeed throughout my professional career. I believe each of these values will help me meet or exceed the Town of Mentz residents expectations.
To meet those expectations, Town of Mentz Board, Department Heads and town employees need to be held accountable. How does the Town board become accountable? Goal is to build an accountable town board.
Describe the Town of Mentz Leadership culture?
Make Leadership accountability an issue for the Town of Mentz?
Do we as a Town Board set the tone as Accountable Leaders?
Once the Town Board clarifies these questions and additional questions that come up, we as a Town Board can meet or exceed Town of Mentz residents expectations.
I accept the challenges and the responsibilities as your newly elected Town Supervisor.