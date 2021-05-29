Mark Eaton, shot-blocking king and Jazz legend, dies at 64

Mark Eaton, the 7-foot-4 shot-blocking king who twice was the NBA's defensive player of the year during a career spent entirely with the Utah Jazz, has died. He was 64.

The team announced his death Saturday but did not give a cause or details, saying only that it was "unexpected."

The Jazz described him in a statement as an "enduring figure in our franchise history" who had a "significant impact in the community after his basketball career."

The center led the league in blocks per game four times and his average of 5.6 per contest in 1984-85 remains the highest average since the NBA started officially tracking that statistic.

Eaton's career blocks average of 3.51 per game is the best in NBA history, and his career happened almost by accident. He was working as an auto mechanic in 1977 when a community college basketball coach persuaded him to enroll. From there, he went to UCLA, and his stint with the Jazz followed.