Mark Gaughan: Bills' future in good hands as Brandon Beane closes deal on Josh Allen

That’s better than the deal Houston struck with star quarterback Deshaun Watson almost exactly a year ago. Watson got four years tacked onto his rookie deal.

The Bills get to spread out various bonus money over the first six years, which is a help in keeping the key pieces of the Bills’ title-contending puzzle together. The cap hits are relatively low this year ($10.2 million) and next year ($16.3 million). Beane has cost certainty. He now knows exactly how the QB will impact the deals of others going forward. Remember, the NFL salary cap is going to go up, up and away starting in 2023 due to the giant new television contracts that will kick in and bring the league more than $110 billion over the coming decade.

If Beane can keep making wise free-agent moves, the team is in great position to keep winning.

“I think the way that we structured the deal was obviously a chance for both sides to get a fair deal and feel like they won,” Allen said. “To be here for eight more years and allow us to kind of move some things around to keep some pieces here, I’m not egotistical in how the money is put out or where it needs to be or how much it is. I want to win, whatever it takes for us to win is what I’m willing to do. At the end of the day it’s still a lot of money.”