Mark Gaughan: Bills' future in good hands as Brandon Beane closes deal on Josh Allen

I think I speak for a lot of Bills fans in saying it’s still a little hard to get used to the way the current Buffalo Bills regime operates.
Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott do most things right.
They have a vision. Everyone usually is on the same page. Turf wars and power struggles are almost nonexistent or kept entirely in the background.
The salary cap is managed expertly.
So it went Friday with the news that the Bills made Josh Allen the NFL’s newest megamillionaire.
This was no surprise. Everyone paying close attention expected Beane to get this done before the season opener on Sept. 13. It made too much sense for both sides.
Yet it’s worth acknowledging that there was no glitch, no impasse, no roadblocks ... as has been the case at various key times in the Bills’ long history. There will be no hand-wringing or teeth-gnashing for the next six months over what might go wrong with the franchise quarterback’s future in Buffalo.
And Beane, the 45-year-old general manager, got a deal that is good for the franchise because of the length of the contract.
The six-year extension is added onto the two existing years of Allen’s rookie contract, meaning he’s under wraps through 2028.
That’s better than the deal Houston struck with star quarterback Deshaun Watson almost exactly a year ago. Watson got four years tacked onto his rookie deal.
The Bills get to spread out various bonus money over the first six years, which is a help in keeping the key pieces of the Bills’ title-contending puzzle together. The cap hits are relatively low this year ($10.2 million) and next year ($16.3 million). Beane has cost certainty. He now knows exactly how the QB will impact the deals of others going forward. Remember, the NFL salary cap is going to go up, up and away starting in 2023 due to the giant new television contracts that will kick in and bring the league more than $110 billion over the coming decade.
If Beane can keep making wise free-agent moves, the team is in great position to keep winning.
“I think the way that we structured the deal was obviously a chance for both sides to get a fair deal and feel like they won,” Allen said. “To be here for eight more years and allow us to kind of move some things around to keep some pieces here, I’m not egotistical in how the money is put out or where it needs to be or how much it is. I want to win, whatever it takes for us to win is what I’m willing to do. At the end of the day it’s still a lot of money.”
Credit the Pegulas with giving Beane free reign to do right by Allen. This deal is an all-out expression of the Bills’ belief in their QB, since the $100 million in fully guaranteed money is the most ever. Let’s face it: The price was only going to go up if the Bills dragged their heels and waited until February or March. Some salary cap analysts think star quarterbacks should favor shorter deals, so they maximize their earning potential and get more bites at the free-agency apple. If Allen wanted to be selfish, he might have held out for a four-year deal, which might have allowed him to hit free agency at age 30.
It was obvious the time was now to do the deal.
If you have a young quarterback who looks like a star, you get him locked up before he begins Year 4. That’s the NFL trend. In 2019, Philadelphia did it with Carson Wentz and the Los Angeles Rams did it with Jared Goff. In 2020, Kansas City did it with Patrick Mahomes, and Houston did it with Deshaun Watson.
You might have read that paragraph and said to yourself: Three of those four deals have blown up in those teams’ faces.
True. But the Watson deal has blown up because the Texans’ star QB is the subject of a slew of sexual assault lawsuits, not because of his performance on the field.
The other two – Wentz and Goff – are not as good as Allen and did not play as well as Allen through their third NFL season. Wentz did not make dramatic improvement three straight years, as Allen has done. Goff led the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance in his third season, 2018, and his passing yardage total was slightly better that year than Allen’s team-record 4,544 last season. But Allen produced far more touchdowns than Goff through three seasons. Allen is a bigger, stronger, better, more instinctive athlete than Goff.
It’s hard to imagine Allen having a drop-off like Goff and Wentz experienced in the two years after they signed their big deals.
The Bills also got their deal done before the two other star quarterbacks from the 2018 NFL draft class – Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield. The Pegulas weren’t afraid to set the market.
“It's obviously a leap of faith on our part and Josh’s part as well,” Beane said. “But the trust that's been built between the parties and then also just the belief that he's only going to continue to improve the way he's wired, the family he comes from, the support he has, the way his teammates view him – that was all big in terms of doing it now and feeling good about it for the future as well.”
For Allen, striking a deal now gives him financial security in a sport where serious injury always is a possibility. If Allen plays out the length of the deal – which would mean many playoff seasons for the Bills – he still will get a chance to sign another monster contract at age 33.
Of course, that’s far in the future.
Let’s worry about the here and now. The Bills are a Super Bowl contender. They have their franchise QB locked up. He is built like a California redwood. Most would agree there may only be one quarterback in the NFL – Mahomes – who is as physically gifted as Allen.
Bring on the Pittsburgh Steelers.