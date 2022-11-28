Mark Gaughan: Bills' offensive line enters three-game AFC East crucible

The crucible begins Thursday for the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line.

The Bills open a three-game stretch against their AFC East rivals, starting with Bill Belichick’s Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. Then the New York Jets come to Orchard Park, followed by the Miami Dolphins.

All three teams boast big, physical defensive lines.

New England’s defense ranks fifth in the NFL in yards allowed and second in sacking the quarterback. The Jets’ defense ranks ninth, and their defensive line gave the Bills fits three weeks ago. Miami’s defense is 21st, but the Dolphins’ defensive line is big and added star edge rusher Bradley Chubb since the Bills last saw them.

The next three weeks will go a long way toward writing the story of the Bills’ offensive line this season – and to determining whether the Bills are going to win the AFC East.

The Bills know they’re in for a slugfest in the trenches.

“I definitely think that’s their M.O. – they’re a physical team,” Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam said. “Under Belichick, that’s how they’ve always played. Every team is physical, and we’re going to get everybody’s best shot, especially within the division. But yes, New England is always a very physical team.”

You might be tempted to ask: Didn’t the Bills make it look easy the last time they played the Patriots? The “Hang It In The Louvre” game, 47-17, was 11 months ago. Seven Bills possessions. Seven Bills touchdown drives. How many times has that happened to Belichick in his 48 NFL seasons? Once. It’s not happening again.

First, the Bills are banged up, including on the offensive line. Left tackle Dion Dawkins was wearing a walking boot Sunday. His twisted ankle injury in Detroit on Thursday didn’t look terrible when it happened. But we may not know until Thursday night whether he’s going to play. If David Quessenberry and Spencer Brown are the two starting tackles against a Pats team that has 37 sacks so far, that’s not going to be good for offensive continuity.

The Bills got some good news Sunday with the return of center Mitch Morse to practice. That should be a big plus for the line.

Second, the Bills offense didn’t exactly make it look easy last week against a Detroit defense ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Edge rusher Matthew Judon already has 13 sacks, after finishing last year with 12.5. All but one of his sacks have come at left defensive end, so he will be matched against Brown much of the night.

At right end is Deatrich Wise, who has been an average role player the past two years. Belichick has him playing the best ball of his career. He has 6.5 sacks. Third-year man Josh Uche, a former second-round pick, was headed toward bustville after last season. He has five sacks while playing just 18 snaps a game.

In the middle of the line are beefy old pro Lawrence Guy and run-plugging Davon Godchaux.

“They’re big guys, and they have athletic linebackers that are primarily downhill,” guard Rodger Saffold said. “Wise is kind of like the in-between guy. Then, Guy has always been a big, stout, holding his gap pro. And then outside linebackers are special with Judon.”

When the Patriots get offenses in third and medium or long situations, it is always a mystery as to who is rushing the quarterback and who is not.

“All that’s going to be part of the game plan because Belichick is not going to have them sitting still for you,” Saffold said.

There will be a lot on Josh Allen’s big shoulders Thursday. New England’s muddy coverage looks tend to make the quarterback hold onto the ball an extra tick. Will the pass protection allow Allen to do that?

Said Allen: “You’ve got to be very good post-snap, understanding what their safeties are doing, what their corners are doing, where their eyes are at, where their leverage is at post-snap. Obviously, post-snap is going to tell everything. Most teams you can see pre-snap, and you have a good idea of what’s going to happen. Not with these guys. They do such a good job of moving and showing one way and bringing it the other. So, again, trusting eyes, trusting reads. When it’s not there, finding check-downs, playing smart football.”

Last season, Allen rushed for 65 yards in the regular-season win at New England and 66 yards in the playoff rout of the Pats. The regular-season win included eight designed runs.

The Bills probably will need to use all of Allen’s toolbox. It’s not going to be easy, especially in the trenches.