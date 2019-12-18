Mark Petry

Position: Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-4
Weight: 265
Class: Sophomore
Hometown: Hochheim am Main, Germany
High School: Graf-Stauffenberg-Gymnasium
Biography: Career Overview: Spent his freshman season at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa … No. 27 offensive tackle in the junior-college ranks, according to 247Sports.com. Freshman Year (2019 at Ellsworth CC): ICCAC All-Region Honorable Mention choice … Played in eight games … Blocked for an Ellsworth offense that averaged 119.7 rushing yards per game … Helped the Panthers run for 241 yards and score a season-high 35 points against the College of DuPage (9/28). Club: Tight end and defensive end for the Mainz Golden Eagles in Germany … Played handball for two years.